Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $138.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $93.36 and a 12 month high of $138.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.64. The stock has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

ICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.36.

In other news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $327,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,795 shares of company stock valued at $14,341,050. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

