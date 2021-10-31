Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $138.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $93.36 and a 12 month high of $138.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.64. The stock has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.73.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.
In other news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $327,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,795 shares of company stock valued at $14,341,050. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock
Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.