Loop Capital Boosts The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $355.00

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price hoisted by Loop Capital from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $355.65.

SHW opened at $316.61 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $323.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $298.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.47.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $2,380,074.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,094 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,712.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,575 shares of company stock valued at $10,517,650. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,629,704,000 after buying an additional 13,771,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,728,350,000 after buying an additional 11,235,603 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,060,581,000 after buying an additional 7,734,545 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,888,093,000 after buying an additional 7,186,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,371,674,000 after buying an additional 5,724,284 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

