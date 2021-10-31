SmartFinancial’s (SMBK) Buy Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

SMBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmartFinancial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.67.

NASDAQ SMBK opened at $25.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.35. SmartFinancial has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $26.81.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in SmartFinancial during the third quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SmartFinancial during the second quarter worth $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 432,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SmartFinancial in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

