SmartFinancial’s (SMBK) Buy Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.
SMBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmartFinancial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.67.
NASDAQ SMBK opened at $25.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.35. SmartFinancial has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $26.81.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in SmartFinancial during the third quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SmartFinancial during the second quarter worth $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 432,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SmartFinancial in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SmartFinancial Company Profile
SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.
