Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Truist upgraded Denny’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities upgraded Denny’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.13 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.56.

Get Denny's alerts:

Shares of DENN stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.52. Denny’s has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $20.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.76.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $106.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.98 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $161,884.03. Following the transaction, the president now owns 796,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,076.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Denny’s by 102.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 55.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 22.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 18,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 100,465 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 118.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.