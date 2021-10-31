InvestDigital (IDT) Hits Market Cap of $145,586.60

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. InvestDigital has a market cap of $145,586.60 and $99,253.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. One InvestDigital coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get InvestDigital alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00048371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.07 or 0.00227047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.33 or 0.00095920 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

InvestDigital Profile

IDT is a coin. It was first traded on January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 110,791,517 coins. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

Buying and Selling InvestDigital

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestDigital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InvestDigital using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IDTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for InvestDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InvestDigital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.