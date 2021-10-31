HelloGold One Day Volume Reaches $520.00 (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. One HelloGold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HelloGold has traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar. HelloGold has a market cap of $380,893.50 and $520.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00048371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.07 or 0.00227047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.33 or 0.00095920 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

HelloGold Coin Profile

HelloGold (HGT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 coins. The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HelloGold’s official website is www.hgfoundation.io . The official message board for HelloGold is medium.com/hellogold . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HelloGold is a start-up that creates simple and accessible gold products for everyone, providing access to gold as a form of savings, loan collateral and remittance (value transfer). Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, HelloGold built the world’s first Shariah compliant gold digital application that changes the way you buy and sell gold. The Hello Gold foundation (HGF) is an organisation that was setup byu HelloGold to serve two primary objectives: Accelerate the use of blockchain technology for use by the mass marketExpand the availability of products that help the underserved and unbanked in emerging markets to have better and more affordable access to simple financial products beyond cash; i.e. providing the ability to diversify savings and better preserve wealth”

HelloGold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HelloGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

