South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company’s principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

SPFI stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. South Plains Financial has a twelve month low of $14.37 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $467.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPFI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in South Plains Financial by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 40,514 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in South Plains Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in South Plains Financial during the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in South Plains Financial by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 13,739 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in South Plains Financial during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services though its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

