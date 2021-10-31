Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $101,000 Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,204 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,414,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,109,000 after acquiring an additional 687,337 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,288,000 after acquiring an additional 201,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,272,000 after acquiring an additional 175,527 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,860,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,146,000 after buying an additional 102,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,245,000 after buying an additional 62,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of BOH opened at $84.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.80. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $57.78 and a 1-year high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 16.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.54%.

In related news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $395,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $495,455.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,834 shares of company stock worth $5,035,077. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

