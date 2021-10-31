Corient Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 66.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,166 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $80.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.79. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

