Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $107,000 in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,987,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,595,921,000 after purchasing an additional 459,434 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of WestRock by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,547,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,485,912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of WestRock by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,945,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $635,766,000 after purchasing an additional 504,456 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in WestRock by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,394,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,329,000 after acquiring an additional 482,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,924,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,405,000 after acquiring an additional 264,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

WestRock stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. WestRock has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.71.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WRK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

