Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,970 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.2% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,919 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,320 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 27,662 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 96,480 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at $910,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

