Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $82,000 in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APAM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 38,650 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 70.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 23,508 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth $404,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 42.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth $264,000. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

NYSE:APAM opened at $49.54 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $57.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.17.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 168.02%. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 120.12%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

