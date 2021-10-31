Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) Short Interest Update

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 468,500 shares, a decline of 64.8% from the September 30th total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 858,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RKLY. Cowen began coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Rockley Photonics stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. Rockley Photonics has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $16.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.75 and a beta of -0.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLY. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $553,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,374,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,234,000. 32.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rockley Photonics

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

