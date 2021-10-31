Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 2,090 Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,090 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,439 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,786 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $39.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $47.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,151.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

