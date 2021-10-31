VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 65.4% from the September 30th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPCB. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 2nd quarter worth $7,335,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the second quarter valued at $2,918,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the second quarter valued at $7,544,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the second quarter valued at $4,742,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the second quarter valued at $978,000.

VPCB stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

