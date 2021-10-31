Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Short Interest Down 66.2% in October

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a drop of 66.2% from the September 30th total of 103,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of VPN opened at $17.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.03. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $19.09.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.