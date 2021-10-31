Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 23,323 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 565.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 75,113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 78,818 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 229,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 75,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $247,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $419,175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $27.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.64. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $860.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.92 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OPCH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.56.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

