EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,008 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of EVO Payments worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EVOP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 21,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $21.68 on Friday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,083.46, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.07.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $264,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

