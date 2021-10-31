EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,008 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of EVO Payments worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 21,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of EVOP opened at $21.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,083.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.71. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.07.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.47 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EVO Payments news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $264,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

