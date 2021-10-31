Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 91.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Nevro worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the first quarter valued at $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the second quarter valued at $170,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the second quarter valued at $232,000.

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $113.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.74 and a beta of 1.05. Nevro Corp. has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $188.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 7.53.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.07 per share, with a total value of $735,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVRO. Robert W. Baird cut Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup cut Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $198.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Redburn Partners cut Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Nevro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.17.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

