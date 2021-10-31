Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Equinor ASA by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Equinor ASA by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Equinor ASA by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Equinor ASA by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 25,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Equinor ASA by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQNR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.94.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $25.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.19. The company has a market capitalization of $82.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $28.30.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.26%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

