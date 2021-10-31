Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at $69,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 66.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $56.74 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $32.43 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.04.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on HXL. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

