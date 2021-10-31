Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 7,266.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,193,671 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177,466 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $5,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RIG. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Transocean in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 90.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $3.53 on Friday. Transocean Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 3.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.33 million. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

