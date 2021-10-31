Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Holdings Decreased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 26.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 338,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 121,721 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $71,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in Novavax by 200.0% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Novavax by 58.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 52.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novavax alerts:

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 10,334 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $1,371,631.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $974,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,935 shares of company stock worth $37,973,357 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $148.83 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.59 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. The company had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.