Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $74.04 Million Stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,081 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $74,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 83.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 59.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,497,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 58.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTLA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.56.

NTLA opened at $132.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -46.50 and a beta of 2.17. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 22,682 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $3,431,332.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 741,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,247,793.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total transaction of $308,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 297,203 shares of company stock worth $45,987,946. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

