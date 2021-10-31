Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $76.93 Million Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 412,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.68% of F5 Networks worth $76,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 16.4% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180,097 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $593,597,000 after buying an additional 447,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,910,522 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $543,278,000 after buying an additional 64,773 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 15.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,830,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $341,773,000 after buying an additional 247,662 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 3.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $220,276,000 after buying an additional 37,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 8.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $139,435,000 after buying an additional 58,102 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total transaction of $252,436.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.31, for a total transaction of $374,333.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,712.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,457 shares of company stock worth $3,225,386 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 target price (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.62 target price (down previously from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 target price (down previously from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.22.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $211.15 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.43 and a 1-year high of $225.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.