Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) will report earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Surface Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Surface Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surface Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($0.96). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.44). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Surface Oncology.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SURF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surface Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surface Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Surface Oncology stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 9.13. Surface Oncology has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Surface Oncology by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,478,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,410,000 after acquiring an additional 409,291 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,544,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,195,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after acquiring an additional 113,010 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 767,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 253,159 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Surface Oncology by 252.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 525,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes two wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388); a clinical-stage collaboration with Novartis targeting CD73 (NZV930); and two preclinical programs, each focused primarily on activating natural killer or depleting regulatory T cells.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Surface Oncology (SURF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.