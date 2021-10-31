Analysts Anticipate Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to Announce $0.46 EPS

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2021

Brokerages expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.49. Medical Properties Trust posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

MPW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $21.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.83. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 71.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.