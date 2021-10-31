Analysts Anticipate Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to Announce $0.46 EPS

Brokerages expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.49. Medical Properties Trust posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

MPW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $21.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.83. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 71.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

