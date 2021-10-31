California State Teachers Retirement System Has $46.60 Million Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,969 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $46,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,587,418,000 after acquiring an additional 478,088 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in HubSpot by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,924,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,121,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60,276 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 455.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 697,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,375,000 after acquiring an additional 571,882 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 11.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,686,000 after acquiring an additional 56,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in HubSpot by 17.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 473,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,089,000 after acquiring an additional 70,748 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $765.00.

NYSE HUBS opened at $810.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $717.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $613.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of -435.61 and a beta of 1.67. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $283.87 and a 12 month high of $839.77.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.04, for a total value of $601,220.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.04, for a total value of $9,170,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,328 shares of company stock valued at $24,506,718 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

