Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,900 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 60.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 2,308.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 578 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

AKAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $105.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $852.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.