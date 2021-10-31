Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes Position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.11% of Welbilt at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Welbilt during the second quarter worth $64,593,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the second quarter valued at about $59,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 252.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,853,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,068,000 after buying an additional 2,044,079 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the second quarter valued at about $46,819,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the second quarter valued at about $38,258,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:WBT opened at $23.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.94. Welbilt, Inc has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.60.
In other news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 36,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $847,933.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,609. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin D. Agard sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $556,767.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,297 shares of company stock worth $2,209,556 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays downgraded Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, William Blair cut Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.38.
Welbilt Company Profile
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
