Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes Position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.11% of Welbilt at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Welbilt during the second quarter worth $64,593,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the second quarter valued at about $59,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 252.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,853,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,068,000 after buying an additional 2,044,079 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the second quarter valued at about $46,819,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the second quarter valued at about $38,258,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WBT opened at $23.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.94. Welbilt, Inc has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.60.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 36,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $847,933.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,609. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin D. Agard sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $556,767.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,297 shares of company stock worth $2,209,556 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays downgraded Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, William Blair cut Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.38.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

