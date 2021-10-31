California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,956 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $37,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth about $4,359,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth about $1,599,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $247.41 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.17 and a 52 week high of $295.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.73.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

