Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,449 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,014 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Vulcan Materials worth $40,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.33.

In other news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $12,971,175.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $13,140,313.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $6,218,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $190.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.44. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $131.36 and a twelve month high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

