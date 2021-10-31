California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $38,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 10.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,741,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 34.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 360,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,448,000 after buying an additional 91,617 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,403,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks stock opened at $409.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.35 and a twelve month high of $411.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $369.39 and a 200-day moving average of $357.45.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 17,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.98, for a total value of $7,184,380.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total transaction of $80,797.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 806 shares in the company, valued at $296,011.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 299,698 shares of company stock worth $112,717,038. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.