California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 436,036 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,449,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436,036 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Carnival Co. & worth $38,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,856,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,276,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,656 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,542,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,094,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,844,000 after purchasing an additional 870,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 25.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,859,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL opened at $22.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average is $25.15. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.22. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,387.65% and a negative return on equity of 42.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.19) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCL. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.58.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

