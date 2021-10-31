Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,039 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Carvana were worth $41,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Carvana by 6,533.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 40.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 54.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carvana alerts:

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.26, for a total transaction of $19,935,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,761.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total value of $51,762.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,715,840.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,616 shares of company stock worth $146,650,524 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $421.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, October 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist upped their price objective on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.86.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $303.18 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.24 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a PE ratio of -259.13 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $312.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.50.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.