LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LifeMD Inc. is a telehealth company. It offers a full portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. The company combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and unique over-the-counter products. Its network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers. LifeMD Inc., formerly known as Conversion Labs, is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LFMD. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of LifeMD from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ LFMD opened at $4.99 on Thursday. LifeMD has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.02. The stock has a market cap of $152.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.50.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $22.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.57 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that LifeMD will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LifeMD news, insider Corey Deutsch acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $29,480.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 117,169 shares in the company, valued at $863,535.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Happy David Walters acquired 41,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $299,801.43. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,148,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,450,993.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 69,164 shares of company stock valued at $496,195. 35.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFMD. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in LifeMD in the 1st quarter valued at $5,616,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the 1st quarter worth $2,453,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the 1st quarter worth $537,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the 1st quarter worth $434,000. 25.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

