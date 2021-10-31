HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HealthStream’s suite of solutions is contracted by healthcare employees in the U.S. for workforce development, training & learning management, talent management, credentialing, privileging, provider enrollment, performance assessment and managing simulation-based education programs. HealthStream has additional offices in Jericho, New York; Boulder, Colorado; Denver, Colorado; San Diego, California; Chicago, Illinois; Portland, Oregon; and Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research restated a market perform rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $26.61 on Thursday. HealthStream has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $31.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.38.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $64.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.02 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $30,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,472.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HealthStream by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after buying an additional 48,509 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in HealthStream by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after buying an additional 11,370 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in HealthStream during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in HealthStream by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

