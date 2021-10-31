ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Erytech Pharma S.A. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and developes therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of eryaspase, erymethionase, eryminase, ERYZYME and ERYMMUNE which are in clinical stages. It operates primarily in France and the United States. Erytech Pharma S.A. is based in France. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of ERYTECH Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen lowered shares of ERYTECH Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

ERYP opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.88. ERYTECH Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $80.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ERYTECH Pharma stock. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) by 110.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,314,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 689,656 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL owned about 4.98% of ERYTECH Pharma worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 7.13% of the company’s stock.

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

