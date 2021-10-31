JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,007,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 263,131 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $80,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,387,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the second quarter valued at about $242,791,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 67.9% during the second quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,505,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $519,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,900 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 68.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,949,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $395,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 233.2% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,759,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $232,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CLSA lowered their target price on JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.85.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $78.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.83. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.80.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

