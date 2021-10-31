Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $81.86 Million Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,529 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $81,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCLT. Johns Hopkins University acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $127,348,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,827,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,048,000 after purchasing an additional 311,304 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 955,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,155,000 after purchasing an additional 234,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,880,000 after purchasing an additional 184,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,378,000 after purchasing an additional 161,473 shares in the last quarter.

VCLT opened at $107.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.88. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $98.37 and a fifty-two week high of $111.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.267 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

