Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 927,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,274 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $78,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 852.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 81.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.11.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $66.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.55. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $64.08 and a 52 week high of $101.47. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $26,712.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

