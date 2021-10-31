Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 904,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of GoDaddy worth $78,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in GoDaddy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,774,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,916 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,242,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,616,000 after buying an additional 380,020 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,225,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,244,000 after buying an additional 917,612 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,041,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,537,000 after buying an additional 141,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,530,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,680,000 after buying an additional 563,091 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GDDY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

GoDaddy stock opened at $69.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 61.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $68.14 and a one year high of $93.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.69.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. The company had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $212,349.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

