State Street Corp Has $226.77 Million Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,645,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 445,447 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $226,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 8.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 722,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,919,000 after purchasing an additional 58,511 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 52,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at $5,070,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 12.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at $15,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on APO shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.63.

NYSE:APO opened at $76.95 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $81.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 99.01%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Joshua Harris sold 307,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $22,496,337.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,980,679 shares of company stock worth $124,296,436. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

