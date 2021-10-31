Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $7,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,834,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,023,000 after purchasing an additional 145,368 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $470,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $43.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average of $44.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho started coverage on Corteva in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.76.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

