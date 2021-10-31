Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target Lowered to $391.00 at Raymond James

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $440.00 to $391.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TFX. Zacks Investment Research cut Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.73.

NYSE TFX opened at $356.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $312.33 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $13,081,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Teleflex in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Teleflex in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 60.3% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

