Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 6.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,363,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMBM shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Vertical Research cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

Cambium Networks stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.26. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 63.79%. The firm had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $178,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,220.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $776,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

