Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $966,000 in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 100,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VELO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $6,454,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $4,830,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $2,674,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,881,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,656,000.

Velocity Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

