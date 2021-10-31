Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires Shares of 11,708 Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,724,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,709,000 after acquiring an additional 218,398 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,715,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,442,000 after acquiring an additional 423,133 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,102,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,622,000 after buying an additional 45,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,030,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,540,000 after buying an additional 503,548 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCRX. TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $52.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.43. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

