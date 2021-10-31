Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Lowers Stake in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lowered its stake in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,353 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Paya were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paya by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 49,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Paya by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Paya by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Paya by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paya by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter.

Get Paya alerts:

Shares of PAYA opened at $9.11 on Friday. Paya Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of -0.07.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.88 million. Equities research analysts expect that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

PAYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Paya in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paya currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.